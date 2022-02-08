Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Blockchain Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
oci-blockchain
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SDK for TypeScript and JavaScript
Save
(UPL-1.0 OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
587
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@0xcert/utils
0xcert Framework - JavaScript framework for building decentralized applications - build something unique
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
376
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mixin-node-sdk
Mixin API for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sac
sacoin
An educational JS blockchain aimed at being usable in productions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
blockchain.info
Blockchain Bitcoin Developer APIs - NodeJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
659
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
blocktrail-sdk
BlockTrail's Developer Friendly NodeJS SDK for the BlockTrail API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bpn
blockchain-payments-node
🎫 Node.js wrapper for Blockchain.com's Payments API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
blocktron-lib
blocktron-lib module is a member of the Blocktron Project. blocktron-lib is a javascript library housing a blockchain class, and the core blockchain data structures with various blockchain methods and functionalities. This library is fully extensible to accommodate any blockchain applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eth
etherchain
Node JS api for the Etherium blockchain
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
boxdjs
ContentBox Javascript Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package