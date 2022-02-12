openbase logo
10 Best Node.js BitTorrent Libraries

webtorrent

⚡️ Streaming torrent client for the web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.9K
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
54
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
nt

node-torrent

Bittorrent client for node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
413
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

bittorrent-tracker

🌊 Simple, robust, BitTorrent tracker (client & server) implementation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
2d ago

bittorrent-protocol

Simple, robust, BitTorrent peer wire protocol implementation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
304
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
2d ago

webtorrent-cli

WebTorrent, the streaming torrent client. For the command line.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
761
Weekly Downloads
650
Last Commit
11d ago

bittorrent-dht

🕸 Simple, robust, BitTorrent DHT implementation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago

bittorrent-tracker-proxy

🌊 Simple, robust, BitTorrent tracker (client & server) implementation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2d ago

@tradle/bittorrent-dht

🕸 Simple, robust, BitTorrent DHT implementation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6mos ago

porla

A programmable BitTorrent client for servers and seedboxes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago

bittorrent-tracker-zeronet

Simple, robust, ZeroNet tracker (client & server) implementation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago