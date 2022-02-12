Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js BitTorrent Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
webtorrent
⚡️ Streaming torrent client for the web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.9K
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
54
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
nt
node-torrent
Bittorrent client for node.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
413
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bittorrent-tracker
🌊 Simple, robust, BitTorrent tracker (client & server) implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bittorrent-protocol
Simple, robust, BitTorrent peer wire protocol implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
304
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
webtorrent-cli
WebTorrent, the streaming torrent client. For the command line.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
761
Weekly Downloads
650
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bittorrent-dht
🕸 Simple, robust, BitTorrent DHT implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bittorrent-tracker-proxy
🌊 Simple, robust, BitTorrent tracker (client & server) implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tradle/bittorrent-dht
🕸 Simple, robust, BitTorrent DHT implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
porla
A programmable BitTorrent client for servers and seedboxes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bittorrent-tracker-zeronet
Simple, robust, ZeroNet tracker (client & server) implementation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package