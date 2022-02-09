Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Bitcoin API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
blockstack
JavaScript libraries for identity, auth, storage and transactions on the Stacks blockchain.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
841
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Responsive Maintainers
@bitauth/libauth
An ultra-lightweight, zero-dependency JavaScript library for Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, and Bitauth applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
ls
ln-service
Node.js interface to LND
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tec
technicalindicators
A javascript technical indicators written in typescript with pattern recognition right in the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
bitgo
BitGo JavaScript SDK
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bin
binance
Node.js connector for the Binance APIs and WebSockets, with TypeScript & browser support, integration tests, beautification & more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
404
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bip174
A BIP174 compatible partial Transaction encoding library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
block_io
NodeJS library for Block.io
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
170
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bchaddrjs-slp
BchAddr.js: Bitcoin Cash general purpose address translation for Node.js and web browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
graphene-pk11
A simple layer for interacting with PKCS #11 / PKCS11 / CryptoKI for Node in TypeScript. (Keywords: Javascript, PKCS#11, Crypto, Smart Card, HSM)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ae
@ensdomains/address-encoder
Encodes and decodes address formats for various cryptocurrencies
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nb
node-bitstamp
bitstamp REST and WS API Node.js client 💵
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
290
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cas
cashaddrjs
CashAddr.js: The new Bitcoin Cash address format for Node.js and web browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bch
bchaddrjs
BchAddr.js: Bitcoin Cash general purpose address translation for Node.js and web browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ke
key-encoder
Library for encoding ECDSA private keys to PEM, DER and raw hex formats
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
c32
c32check
Crockford base-32 checksum encoding
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
coi
coinpayments
CoinPayments is a cloud wallet solution that offers an easy way to integrate a checkout system for numerous cryptocurrencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
979
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
blo
blockchain
node.js api to the blockchain websocket api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Slow
1
Buggy
coinbase
DEPRECATED — The official Node.js library for the Coinbase API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
359
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cashaddrjs-slp
CashAddr.js: The new Bitcoin Cash address format for Node.js and web browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ka
kraken-api
NodeJS Client Library for the Kraken (kraken.com) API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nba
node.bittrex.api
Node Bittrex API is an asynchronous node.js library for the Bittrex API, the data can be received either via GET request or Stream.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
260
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bitauth
Authenticate with web services utilizing the same strategy as Bitcoin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
474
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
blockchain.info
Blockchain Bitcoin Developer APIs - NodeJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
659
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
nba
node-bittrex-api
Node Bittrex API is an asynchronous node.js library for the Bittrex API, the data can be received either via GET request or Stream.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
260
Weekly Downloads
412
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
poloniex.js
Node.js API client for the Poloniex cryptocurrency exchange
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
188
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bitcore-wallet-client
A client library for bitcore-wallet-service
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pan
poloniex-api-node
Poloniex API client for REST and WebSocket API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bt
bitcoin-transaction
Send Bitcoins from one wallet to another. This is designed to be as simple to use as possible.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mn
multichain-node
A simple wrapper for Multichain's JSON RPC api that parses your input.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bit
bitcoinjs
Implementation of Bitcoin's peer-to-peer layer for Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
coloredcoins-sdk
Colored-Coins SDK for issuing and transferring digital assets using blockchain technology
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
str
stratum
Stratum protocol server and client for Node.js
Save
GPL-2.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mn
monero-nodejs
Monero wallet management via JSON-RPC
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
blo
blockexplorer
Unofficial Node.js client for blockexplorer.com API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bit
bitfinex
node.js wrapper for bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mollie-es6
Mollie API Client for Node.js in ES6
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zj
zaif.jp
Promise-base Cryptocurrency Exchange zaif.jp API for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kap
kapitalize
Industrious Bitcoin client
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
btc
btce
BTC-E Trading API for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ab
accept-bitcoin
Accept bitcoin payments using Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ter
termcontrol
Nan-bindings to unix terminal control functions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cry
cryptsy
Node module for Cryptsy trading platform
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
be
btc-e
A deprecated unofficial node.js client for the btc-e api.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package