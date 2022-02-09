openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Bitcoin API Libraries

blockstack

JavaScript libraries for identity, auth, storage and transactions on the Stacks blockchain.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
841
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

@bitauth/libauth

An ultra-lightweight, zero-dependency JavaScript library for Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, and Bitauth applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
ls

ln-service

Node.js interface to LND

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tec

technicalindicators

A javascript technical indicators written in typescript with pattern recognition right in the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation

bitgo

BitGo JavaScript SDK

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
bin

binance

Node.js connector for the Binance APIs and WebSockets, with TypeScript & browser support, integration tests, beautification & more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
404
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago

bip174

A BIP174 compatible partial Transaction encoding library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
25d ago

block_io

NodeJS library for Block.io

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
170
Last Commit
3mos ago

bchaddrjs-slp

BchAddr.js: Bitcoin Cash general purpose address translation for Node.js and web browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago

graphene-pk11

A simple layer for interacting with PKCS #11 / PKCS11 / CryptoKI for Node in TypeScript. (Keywords: Javascript, PKCS#11, Crypto, Smart Card, HSM)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
ae

@ensdomains/address-encoder

Encodes and decodes address formats for various cryptocurrencies

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32.3K
Last Commit
nb

node-bitstamp

bitstamp REST and WS API Node.js client 💵

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
290
Last Commit
9mos ago
cas

cashaddrjs

CashAddr.js: The new Bitcoin Cash address format for Node.js and web browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
bch

bchaddrjs

BchAddr.js: Bitcoin Cash general purpose address translation for Node.js and web browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
ke

key-encoder

Library for encoding ECDSA private keys to PEM, DER and raw hex formats

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
c32

c32check

Crockford base-32 checksum encoding

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10.9K
Last Commit
coi

coinpayments

CoinPayments is a cloud wallet solution that offers an easy way to integrate a checkout system for numerous cryptocurrencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
979
Last Commit
8mos ago
blo

blockchain

node.js api to the blockchain websocket api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Slow
1Buggy

coinbase

DEPRECATED — The official Node.js library for the Coinbase API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
359
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

cashaddrjs-slp

CashAddr.js: The new Bitcoin Cash address format for Node.js and web browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ka

kraken-api

NodeJS Client Library for the Kraken (kraken.com) API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nba

node.bittrex.api

Node Bittrex API is an asynchronous node.js library for the Bittrex API, the data can be received either via GET request or Stream.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
260
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

bitauth

Authenticate with web services utilizing the same strategy as Bitcoin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
474
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
1yr ago

blockchain.info

Blockchain Bitcoin Developer APIs - NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
312
Weekly Downloads
659
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
nba

node-bittrex-api

Node Bittrex API is an asynchronous node.js library for the Bittrex API, the data can be received either via GET request or Stream.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
260
Weekly Downloads
412
Last Commit
4yrs ago

poloniex.js

Node.js API client for the Poloniex cryptocurrency exchange

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
188
Last Commit
3yrs ago

bitcore-wallet-client

A client library for bitcore-wallet-service

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
3yrs ago
pan

poloniex-api-node

Poloniex API client for REST and WebSocket API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bt

bitcoin-transaction

Send Bitcoins from one wallet to another. This is designed to be as simple to use as possible.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mn

multichain-node

A simple wrapper for Multichain's JSON RPC api that parses your input.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bit

bitcoinjs

Implementation of Bitcoin's peer-to-peer layer for Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit

coloredcoins-sdk

Colored-Coins SDK for issuing and transferring digital assets using blockchain technology

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
5yrs ago
str

stratum

Stratum protocol server and client for Node.js

GPL-2.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
mn

monero-nodejs

Monero wallet management via JSON-RPC

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
blo

blockexplorer

Unofficial Node.js client for blockexplorer.com API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bit

bitfinex

node.js wrapper for bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7yrs ago

mollie-es6

Mollie API Client for Node.js in ES6

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
zj

zaif.jp

Promise-base Cryptocurrency Exchange zaif.jp API for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
kap

kapitalize

Industrious Bitcoin client

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
btc

btce

BTC-E Trading API for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ab

accept-bitcoin

Accept bitcoin payments using Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ter

termcontrol

Nan-bindings to unix terminal control functions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
cry

cryptsy

Node module for Cryptsy trading platform

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
be

btc-e

A deprecated unofficial node.js client for the btc-e api.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago