openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Benchmarking Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nan

nanobench

Simple benchmarking tool with TAP-like output that is easy to parse

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
34.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
br

bench-rest

bench-rest - benchmark REST (HTTP/HTTPS) API's. node.js client module for easy load testing / benchmarking REST API's using a simple structure/DSL can create REST flows with setup and teardown and returns (measured) metrics.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
518
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@thi.ng/bench

⛱ Broadly scoped ecosystem & mono-repository of 160+ TypeScript projects for functional, data driven development

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant

@probe.gl/bench

A performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
489
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ab

api-benchmark

A node.js tool to benchmark APIs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
306
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
8mos ago
nod

nodemark

A modern benchmarking library for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
kb

karma-benchmark

A Karma plugin to run Benchmark.js over multiple browsers with CI compatible output.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mat

matcha

A caffeine driven, simplistic approach to benchmarking.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
550
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
b

b

Benchmarks for Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
758
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ben

benchtable

Benchmark.js results in ASCII tables for NodeJS

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
6yrs ago
chu

chuhai

Test driven benchmarking.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
4yrs ago

websocket-bench

⛔️ DEPRECATED - nodejs tool to benchmark socket.io and faye websocket server

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
674
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7yrs ago
gra

grandma

👵 fully programmable stress testing framework

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
san

sandra

A benchmarking library for modern, promised Javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago