10 Best Node.js Benchmarking Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nan
nanobench
Simple benchmarking tool with TAP-like output that is easy to parse
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
159
Weekly Downloads
34.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
br
bench-rest
bench-rest - benchmark REST (HTTP/HTTPS) API's. node.js client module for easy load testing / benchmarking REST API's using a simple structure/DSL can create REST flows with setup and teardown and returns (measured) metrics.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
518
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@thi.ng/bench
⛱ Broadly scoped ecosystem & mono-repository of 160+ TypeScript projects for functional, data driven development
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
@probe.gl/bench
A performance instrumentation logging library for Uber frameworks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
489
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ab
api-benchmark
A node.js tool to benchmark APIs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
306
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nod
nodemark
A modern benchmarking library for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kb
karma-benchmark
A Karma plugin to run Benchmark.js over multiple browsers with CI compatible output.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mat
matcha
A caffeine driven, simplistic approach to benchmarking.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
550
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
b
b
Benchmarks for Node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
758
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ben
benchtable
Benchmark.js results in ASCII tables for NodeJS
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
chu
chuhai
Test driven benchmarking.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
websocket-bench
⛔️ DEPRECATED - nodejs tool to benchmark socket.io and faye websocket server
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
674
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gra
grandma
👵 fully programmable stress testing framework
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
san
sandra
A benchmarking library for modern, promised Javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
