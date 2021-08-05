Categories
9 Best Node.js Barcode Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bj
bwip-js
Barcode Writer in Pure JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
jbr
javascript-barcode-reader
Simple and Fast Barcode decoder with support of Code128, Code93, Code39, Standard/Industrial 2 of 5, Interleaved 2 of 5, Codabar, EAN-13, EAN-8 barcodes in javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
598
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Performant
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
sym
symbology
🔖 Generates 1D, 2D, or composite barcodes in png, svg, or eps formats. Supports 50+ symbologies.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
598
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bar
barcode
barcode generation for nodejs
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
998
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ib
io-barcode
Isomorphic barcode generation for Node and browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
362
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
barc
Library for creating 1D barcodes with node.js. Backed by node-canvas
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
166
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bg
barcode-generator
Library for creating 1D barcodes with node.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nub
node-usb-barcode-scanner
Package to help work with USB HID based barcode scanners in nodejs
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ubs
usb-barcode-scanner
A typed library for using USB barcode scanners in Node.js with support for Typescript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
