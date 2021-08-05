openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

9 Best Node.js Barcode Generator Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

bj

bwip-js

Barcode Writer in Pure JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
jbr

javascript-barcode-reader

Simple and Fast Barcode decoder with support of Code128, Code93, Code39, Standard/Industrial 2 of 5, Interleaved 2 of 5, Codabar, EAN-13, EAN-8 barcodes in javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
598
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Performant
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
sym

symbology

🔖 Generates 1D, 2D, or composite barcodes in png, svg, or eps formats. Supports 50+ symbologies.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
598
Last Commit
3mos ago
bar

barcode

barcode generation for nodejs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
998
Last Commit
7yrs ago
ib

io-barcode

Isomorphic barcode generation for Node and browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
362
Last Commit
6yrs ago

barc

Library for creating 1D barcodes with node.js. Backed by node-canvas

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
166
Last Commit
6yrs ago
bg

barcode-generator

Library for creating 1D barcodes with node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
149
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nub

node-usb-barcode-scanner

Package to help work with USB HID based barcode scanners in nodejs

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ubs

usb-barcode-scanner

A typed library for using USB barcode scanners in Node.js with support for Typescript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago