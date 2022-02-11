openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Authentication Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

keycloak-js

Open Source Identity and Access Management For Modern Applications and Services

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.3K
Weekly Downloads
205K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
pas

passport

Simple, unobtrusive authentication for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
108
Top Feedback
16Performant
14Easy to Use
14Highly Customizable
po

passport-oauth2

OAuth 2.0 authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
516
Weekly Downloads
443K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@feathersjs/authentication-jwt

A framework for real-time applications and REST APIs with JavaScript and TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
13.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

socketio-jwt

Authenticate socket.io incoming connections with JWTs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge

supertokens-node

Node driver for SuperTokens core

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
act

activedirectory2

ActiveDirectory is an Node.js ldapjs client for authN (authentication) and authZ (authorization) for Microsoft Active Directory with range retrieval support for large Active Directory installations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
pl

passport-local

Username and password authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
541K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
pf

passport-facebook

Facebook authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
8mos ago

speakeasy

**NOT MAINTAINED** Two-factor authentication for Node.js. One-time passcode generator (HOTP/TOTP) with support for Google Authenticator.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
1yr ago