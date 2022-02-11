Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Authentication Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
keycloak-js
Open Source Identity and Access Management For Modern Applications and Services
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.3K
Weekly Downloads
205K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
pas
passport
Simple, unobtrusive authentication for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
108
Top Feedback
16
Performant
14
Easy to Use
14
Highly Customizable
po
passport-oauth2
OAuth 2.0 authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
516
Weekly Downloads
443K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@feathersjs/authentication-jwt
A framework for real-time applications and REST APIs with JavaScript and TypeScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
13.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
socketio-jwt
Authenticate socket.io incoming connections with JWTs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
supertokens-node
Node driver for SuperTokens core
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
act
activedirectory2
ActiveDirectory is an Node.js ldapjs client for authN (authentication) and authZ (authorization) for Microsoft Active Directory with range retrieval support for large Active Directory installations.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
pl
passport-local
Username and password authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
541K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
pf
passport-facebook
Facebook authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
speakeasy
**NOT MAINTAINED** Two-factor authentication for Node.js. One-time passcode generator (HOTP/TOTP) with support for Google Authenticator.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
126K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package