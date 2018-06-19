openbase logo
Best Node.js Augmented Reality Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
vuforia-api

Node.js client for the Vuforia Web Services API (VWS API) and the Vuforia Web Query API (VWQ API)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
naj

node-ar.js

Node.js fork of AR.js for Augmented Reality

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vuf

vuforiajs

Node.js Client for the Vuforia Web Services API (VWS API)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago