Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Node.js Augmented Reality Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vuforia-api
Node.js client for the Vuforia Web Services API (VWS API) and the Vuforia Web Query API (VWQ API)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
naj
node-ar.js
Node.js fork of AR.js for Augmented Reality
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vuf
vuforiajs
Node.js Client for the Vuforia Web Services API (VWS API)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package