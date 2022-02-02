Categories
6 Best Node.js Async Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
avvio
Asynchronous bootstrapping of Node applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
259
Weekly Downloads
360K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ac
async-call
nodejs async
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
better-queue
Better Queue for NodeJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
366
Weekly Downloads
393K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
la
ldap-authentication
🔐🔐🔐 A simple Nodejs Async LDAP authentication library
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nod
nodent
Asynchronous Javascript language extensions
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aar
authbox.async-retry
Async retry library for NodeJS built on top of retry
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
