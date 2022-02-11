openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Assertion Libraries

webdriverio

Next-gen browser and mobile automation test framework for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant

mocha

☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
110
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
34Great Documentation
28Performant
tap

tape

tap-producing test harness for node and browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
613K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant

chai

BDD / TDD assertion framework for node.js and the browser that can be paired with any testing framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
5M
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
26
Top Feedback
18Easy to Use
15Great Documentation
12Performant

testcafe

A Node.js tool to automate end-to-end web testing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
244K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

ava

Node.js test runner that lets you develop with confidence 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.6K
Weekly Downloads
239K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge

unit.js

Simple, intuitive and flexible unit testing framework for javascript / Node.js. Integrates the great assertions libraries Must.js, Should.js, Assert of Node.js, Sinon.js and other friendly features.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
25.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

tap

Test Anything Protocol tools for node

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
157K
Last Commit
1mo ago

assert-plus

Extra assertions on top of node's assert module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
20.8M
Last Commit
5mos ago
je

jasmine-expect

Write Beautiful Specs with Custom Matchers for Jest and Jasmine

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
569
Weekly Downloads
61.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago

yeoman-assert

Assert utility from yeoman

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
34.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pro

proclaim

A simple assertion library for server and client side JavaScript.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
758
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ij

inspect.js

BDD-Test inspection library for Node.js and Javascipt

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
4yrs ago