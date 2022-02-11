Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Assertion Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
webdriverio
Next-gen browser and mobile automation test framework for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
mocha
☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
110
Top Feedback
35
Easy to Use
34
Great Documentation
28
Performant
tap
tape
tap-producing test harness for node and browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
613K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
chai
BDD / TDD assertion framework for node.js and the browser that can be paired with any testing framework.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
5M
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
26
Top Feedback
18
Easy to Use
15
Great Documentation
12
Performant
testcafe
A Node.js tool to automate end-to-end web testing.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
244K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ava
Node.js test runner that lets you develop with confidence 🚀
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.6K
Weekly Downloads
239K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
unit.js
Simple, intuitive and flexible unit testing framework for javascript / Node.js. Integrates the great assertions libraries Must.js, Should.js, Assert of Node.js, Sinon.js and other friendly features.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
25.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tap
Test Anything Protocol tools for node
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
157K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
assert-plus
Extra assertions on top of node's assert module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
20.8M
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
je
jasmine-expect
Write Beautiful Specs with Custom Matchers for Jest and Jasmine
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
569
Weekly Downloads
61.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yeoman-assert
Assert utility from yeoman
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
34.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pro
proclaim
A simple assertion library for server and client side JavaScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
758
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ij
inspect.js
BDD-Test inspection library for Node.js and Javascipt
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package