10 Best Node.js AMP Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
amp-toolbox-runtime-version

A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago

amp-toolbox-cache-list

A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
376
Last Commit
1mo ago
amp

amp

Abstract message protocol for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
645K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
am

amp-message

Higher level AMP message manipulation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
645K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

amp-keys

a collection of individual JS utility modules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

amp-bind

a collection of individual JS utility modules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
243
Last Commit
3yrs ago

amp-defaults

a collection of individual JS utility modules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
3yrs ago

amp-property

a collection of individual JS utility modules

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
3yrs ago

amp-api

Lib to work with amp. Cache Busting / Warming / Validating

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago

amp-node

Node Client for Amp.ai.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago