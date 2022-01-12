Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js AMP Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
amp-toolbox-runtime-version
A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amp-toolbox-cache-list
A collection of AMP tools making it easier to publish and host AMP pages.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
376
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amp
amp
Abstract message protocol for nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
645K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
am
amp-message
Higher level AMP message manipulation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
645K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amp-keys
a collection of individual JS utility modules
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amp-bind
a collection of individual JS utility modules
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
243
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amp-defaults
a collection of individual JS utility modules
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amp-property
a collection of individual JS utility modules
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amp-api
Lib to work with amp. Cache Busting / Warming / Validating
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amp-node
Node Client for Amp.ai.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package