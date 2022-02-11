Categories
Best Node.js Amazon Web Services API Libraries
so
serverless-offline
Emulate AWS λ and API Gateway locally when developing your Serverless project
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 4.4K
4.4K
Weekly Downloads 399K
399K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
aws-serverless-express
Run Node.js web applications and APIs using existing application frameworks on AWS #serverless technologies such as Lambda, API Gateway, Lambda@Edge, and ALB.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 4.3K
4.3K
Weekly Downloads 147K
147K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
mas
mock-aws-s3
Library to mock the AWS SDK for Node.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 97
97
Weekly Downloads 42.7K
42.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
