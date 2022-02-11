openbase logo
Best Node.js Amazon Web Services API Libraries

serverless-offline

Emulate AWS λ and API Gateway locally when developing your Serverless project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
399K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant

aws-serverless-express

Run Node.js web applications and APIs using existing application frameworks on AWS #serverless technologies such as Lambda, API Gateway, Lambda@Edge, and ALB.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
mock-aws-s3

Library to mock the AWS SDK for Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
42.7K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback