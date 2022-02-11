openbase logo
10 Best Node.js Amazon S3 API Libraries

aws-sdk-node-hack

AWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js

6.9K
0
3d ago

modular-aws-sdk-pure-node

AWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js

6.9K
0
3d ago

node-red-node-aws

A collection of node-red nodes aimed at web services

202
224
1mo ago

evaporate

Javascript library for browser to S3 multipart resumable uploads

1.7K
17.8K
1mo ago

aws-s3-promisified

A node module for interacting with Amazon S3. All functions use Bluebird promises.

6
1.1K
10mos ago
s3-node-client

high level amazon s3 client for node.js

3
3.5K
4yrs ago
@aws-sdk/client-s3-node

Node SDK for Amazon Simple Storage Service

667
s3-upload

Create and deploy your static sites using node.

98
169
6yrs ago
node-s3

A no fuss, simple Amazon AWS S3 node.js integration

9
9
8yrs ago
fstream-s3

Advanced FS streaming to amazon s3 for Node

8
5
10yrs ago
image-uploader-s3

Upload images to amazon s3

3
2
5yrs ago