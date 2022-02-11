Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Amazon S3 API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
aws-sdk-node-hack
AWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
modular-aws-sdk-pure-node
AWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-red-node-aws
A collection of node-red nodes aimed at web services
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
224
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
evaporate
Javascript library for browser to S3 multipart resumable uploads
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
17.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aws-s3-promisified
A node module for interacting with Amazon S3. All functions use Bluebird promises.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
snc
s3-node-client
high level amazon s3 client for node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
csn
@aws-sdk/client-s3-node
Node SDK for Amazon Simple Storage Service
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
667
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
su
s3-upload
Create and deploy your static sites using node.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
169
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
node-s3
A no fuss, simple Amazon AWS S3 node.js integration
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fs
fstream-s3
Advanced FS streaming to amazon s3 for Node
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ius
image-uploader-s3
Upload images to amazon s3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package