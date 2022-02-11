Categories
10 Best Node.js Amazon API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
aws-sdk
AWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
13.8M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
32
Top Feedback
22
Great Documentation
19
Easy to Use
14
Performant
amazon-cognito-identity-js
A declarative JavaScript library for application development using cloud services.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
626K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
aws-serverless-express
Run Node.js web applications and APIs using existing application frameworks on AWS #serverless technologies such as Lambda, API Gateway, Lambda@Edge, and ALB.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
minio
MinIO Client SDK for Javascript
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
609
Weekly Downloads
80K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
dac
data-api-client
A "DocumentClient" for the Amazon Aurora Serverless Data API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
21.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aws-sdk-mock
🌈 AWSomocks for Javascript/Node.js aws-sdk tested, documented & maintained. Contributions welcome!
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
892
Weekly Downloads
520K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aws-xray-sdk
The official AWS X-Ray SDK for Node.js.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
237K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aws-iot-device-sdk
SDK for connecting to AWS IoT from a device using JavaScript/Node.js
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
916
Weekly Downloads
55.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apa
apac
node-apac - Node.js client for the Amazon Product Advertising API, including support of Request Signatures
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
511
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
am
amazon-mws
Amazon MWS NodeJS Wrapper
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aws-lib
Extensible Node.js library for the Amazon Web Services API
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
960
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apa
amazon-product-api
💳 Amazon Product Advertising API client
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
358
Weekly Downloads
801
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aa
awssum-amazon
NodeJS module to aid talking to Amazon Web Services. Requires awssum-amazon-* plugins.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
480
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nrc
node-red-contrib-amazon-echo
Alexa controlled Node-Red nodes supporting latest Amazon Echo devices. NO Alexa Skills required. NO cloud dependencies.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
321
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
