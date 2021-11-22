openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Node.js Advertising API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

google-ads-api

Google Ads API client library for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago

facebook-nodejs-business-sdk

Facebook Ads API using Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
58.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

@hendt/ebay-api

eBay Node API in TypeScript for Node and Browser with RESTful and Traditional APIs. This library aims to implement all available eBay apis.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
481
Last Commit
6d ago

google-ads-node

Google Ads API client library for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
apa

apac

node-apac - Node.js client for the Amazon Product Advertising API, including support of Request Signatures

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
511
Weekly Downloads
417
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Abandoned

fuel-rest

Node REST client w/ auth to access the Salesforce Marketing Cloud (formerly ExactTarget) API

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago

drip-nodejs

The complete Nodejs wrapper for the Drip REST API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

activecampaign

Node.js wrapper for the ActiveCampaign API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

facebook-business-sdk

Facebook Ads API using Node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
369
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3mos ago
nga

nodejs-google-adwords

Google Ads API Client Library for Node.js (SOAP + WSDL)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5mos ago

aws-lib

Extensible Node.js library for the Amazon Web Services API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
960
Last Commit
7yrs ago
apa

amazon-product-api

💳 Amazon Product Advertising API client

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
358
Weekly Downloads
801
Last Commit
4yrs ago

adleria

Adleria (https://adleria.com) API for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
8mos ago
mai

mailerlite

Node.js wrapper for MailerLite API - obsolete and not maintained.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
2yrs ago
asa

apple-search-ads-js

Opinionated Apple Search Ads API client library for Javascript

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
apa

amazon-products-api

AWS eCommerce and Product advertising API client for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
gan

google-adwords-node

Google Ads API Client Library for Node.js (SOAP + WSDL)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago

amz-products

Amazon Product Advertising API Wrapper

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
gaa

google-ads-api-vtex

Google Ads API Client Library for JavaScript

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
aa

apa-api

Amazon Product Advertising API client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago