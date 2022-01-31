openbase logo
cj

currency.js

A javascript library for handling currencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
143K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
med

medici

Double-entry accounting system for nodejs + mongoose

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
749
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

accounting

A lightweight JavaScript library for number, money and currency formatting - fully localisable, zero dependencies.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
269K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation

money

money.js is a tiny (1kb) javascript currency conversion library, for web & nodeJS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

ledger-accounting

A simple Javascript double-entry accounting library

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation

accounting-js

Number, money and currency formatting library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
31.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

open-exchange-rates

nodeJS / npm module to load real-time exchange rates from the Open Exchange Rates API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
ab

accounting-big

A lightweight JavaScript library for arbitrary-precision number, money and currency formatting - fully localisable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
295
Last Commit
4yrs ago
acc

accountantjs

A JavaScript library for calculations related to all things money

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
fin

financier

A Node.js module to handle stocks and portfolios.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago