Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Node.js Accounting Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cj
currency.js
A javascript library for handling currencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
143K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
med
medici
Double-entry accounting system for nodejs + mongoose
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
749
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
accounting
A lightweight JavaScript library for number, money and currency formatting - fully localisable, zero dependencies.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
269K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
money
money.js is a tiny (1kb) javascript currency conversion library, for web & nodeJS
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ledger-accounting
A simple Javascript double-entry accounting library
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
accounting-js
Number, money and currency formatting library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
31.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
open-exchange-rates
nodeJS / npm module to load real-time exchange rates from the Open Exchange Rates API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ab
accounting-big
A lightweight JavaScript library for arbitrary-precision number, money and currency formatting - fully localisable.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
295
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
acc
accountantjs
A JavaScript library for calculations related to all things money
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fin
financier
A Node.js module to handle stocks and portfolios.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package