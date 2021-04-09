Categories
8 Best Node.js 3D Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
node-occ
build BREP Solids with OpenCascade and NodeJS - 3D Modeling
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 242
242
Weekly Downloads 78
78
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mat
math3d
Vectors, Quaternions, Matrices and Transforms for 3D graphics in Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 43
43
Weekly Downloads 622
622
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aspose3dcloud
Node.js SDK to communicate with Aspose.3D REST API. Create, Edit or Convert 3D files & objects in the Cloud.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars 1
1
Weekly Downloads 11
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntr
node-threejs-raub
A fork of three.js for better node.js usage.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads 9
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
shapeways
Node client for shapeways api
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 8
8
Weekly Downloads 3
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
e-vector-fl
A 2D or 3D Euclidean vector library for Node.js and the browser
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 0
0
Weekly Downloads 2
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
w3a
webgl-3d-animation
An interactive 3D animation using WebGL to depict a 2D predator prey ecology on a grid real-time mapped onto the surface of a 3D torus. Sound file is parsed then visualized both in time and frequency domains as well as rendered using Web Audio API - this is an exercise where I taught myself how to display data for an ongoing project on sound synthesis
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars 23
23
Weekly Downloads 0
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngb
node-glfw-bindings
GLFW bindings for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
