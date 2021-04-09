openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

8 Best Node.js 3D Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

node-occ

build BREP Solids with OpenCascade and NodeJS - 3D Modeling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
10mos ago
mat

math3d

Vectors, Quaternions, Matrices and Transforms for 3D graphics in Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
622
Last Commit
6yrs ago

aspose3dcloud

Node.js SDK to communicate with Aspose.3D REST API. Create, Edit or Convert 3D files & objects in the Cloud.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1yr ago
ntr

node-threejs-raub

A fork of three.js for better node.js usage.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit

shapeways

Node client for shapeways api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago

e-vector-fl

A 2D or 3D Euclidean vector library for Node.js and the browser

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
w3a

webgl-3d-animation

An interactive 3D animation using WebGL to depict a 2D predator prey ecology on a grid real-time mapped onto the surface of a 3D torus. Sound file is parsed then visualized both in time and frequency domains as well as rendered using Web Audio API - this is an exercise where I taught myself how to display data for an ongoing project on sound synthesis

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ngb

node-glfw-bindings

GLFW bindings for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit