Best Next.js Testing Framework Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
next-page-tester
DOM integration testing for Next.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
569
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nws
next-with-split
This is a plugin for split testing (A/B testing) in Next.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
