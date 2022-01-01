openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Next.js Testing Framework Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

next-page-tester

DOM integration testing for Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
569
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nws

next-with-split

This is a plugin for split testing (A/B testing) in Next.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
19d ago