Best Next.js Syntax Highlighting Library
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
pch
@hashicorp/platform-code-highlighting
Code highlighting utilities for HashiCorp next.js websites
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
