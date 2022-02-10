Categories
4 Best Next.js Static Site Generator Libraries
nex
nextra
The Next.js Static Site Generator
MIT
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
nex
nextein
A static site generator with markdown + react for Next.js
ISC
GitHub Stars
860
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
14d ago
sourcebit-target-next
A Sourcebit target plugin for Next.js
MIT
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
pho
phox
[discontinued] 🦊 Create a photo blog powered by Next.
MIT
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
