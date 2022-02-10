openbase logo
4 Best Next.js Static Site Generator Libraries

nextra

The Next.js Static Site Generator

3K
4.4K
4d ago
4.0/ 5
nextein

A static site generator with markdown + react for Next.js

860
368
14d ago

sourcebit-target-next

A Sourcebit target plugin for Next.js

1
2.1K
3mos ago
phox

[discontinued] 🦊 Create a photo blog powered by Next.

17
3
3yrs ago