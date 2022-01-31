Categories
Best Next.js State Management Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nrw
next-redux-wrapper
Redux wrapper for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
149K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nqp
next-query-params
Convenient state management of query parameters in Next.js apps.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nex
@irrelon/nextstate
High performance state management for Next.js without the crazy mess that redux creates.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
