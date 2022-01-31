openbase logo
Best Next.js State Management Libraries

nrw

next-redux-wrapper

Redux wrapper for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
149K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nqp

next-query-params

Convenient state management of query parameters in Next.js apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
2mos ago
nex

@irrelon/nextstate

High performance state management for Next.js without the crazy mess that redux creates.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit