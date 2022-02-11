openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Next.js Sitemap Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ns

next-sitemap

Sitemap generator for next.js. Generate sitemap(s) and robots.txt for all static/pre-rendered/dynamic/server-side pages.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
95.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
ps

@reecem/prismic-sitemap

A sitemap generator for next.js websites based on the pages in your Prismic backed Next.js application. Minimal Configuration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
405
Last Commit
5mos ago
ns

@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap

Generate dynamic sitemap.xml for Next.js projects following the example of Google!

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
nsg

nextjs-sitemap-generator

Generate sitemap.xml from nextjs pages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
nss

next-ssg-sitemap

A sitemap generator for statically generated sites created with Netlify. Includes support for dynamic paths generated at build time.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5mos ago

@moxy/next-sitemaps

An API handler and a plugin that enables your Next.js application to have working sitemaps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
8mos ago
nws

next-with-sitemap

Higher order Next.js config to generate sitemap.xml and robots.txt

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
4mos ago
ns

@stefanprobst/next-sitemap

Create a basic sitemap for a Next.js project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
7mos ago
nss

nextjs-simple-sitemap-generator

Simple but highly customizable sitemap generator for NextJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
nsg

next-sitemap-gen

Experimental module to generate sitemaps for Next.js projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago