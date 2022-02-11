Categories
10 Best Next.js Sitemap Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ns
next-sitemap
Sitemap generator for next.js. Generate sitemap(s) and robots.txt for all static/pre-rendered/dynamic/server-side pages.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
95.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ps
@reecem/prismic-sitemap
A sitemap generator for next.js websites based on the pages in your Prismic backed Next.js application. Minimal Configuration
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
405
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemap
Generate dynamic sitemap.xml for Next.js projects following the example of Google!
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsg
nextjs-sitemap-generator
Generate sitemap.xml from nextjs pages
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nss
next-ssg-sitemap
A sitemap generator for statically generated sites created with Netlify. Includes support for dynamic paths generated at build time.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@moxy/next-sitemaps
An API handler and a plugin that enables your Next.js application to have working sitemaps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nws
next-with-sitemap
Higher order Next.js config to generate sitemap.xml and robots.txt
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
@stefanprobst/next-sitemap
Create a basic sitemap for a Next.js project.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nss
nextjs-simple-sitemap-generator
Simple but highly customizable sitemap generator for NextJS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsg
next-sitemap-gen
Experimental module to generate sitemaps for Next.js projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
