4 Best Next.js Session Management Libraries

4 Best Next.js Session Management Libraries
next-session

Simple promise-based session middleware for Next.js, micro, Express, and more

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
232
6.7K
3mos ago
next-iron-session

Next.js stateless session utility using signed and encrypted cookies to store data

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
13.3K
na

next-authentication

Authentication & Authorization library for the Next.js framework

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
56
9
1yr ago
auth-session

Simple cookie session management for [Next.js][1] applications.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
4
