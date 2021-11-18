Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
4 Best Next.js Session Management Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ns
next-session
Simple promise-based session middleware for Next.js, micro, Express, and more
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nis
next-iron-session
Next.js stateless session utility using signed and encrypted cookies to store data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
next-authentication
Authentication & Authorization library for the Next.js framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
as
auth-session
Simple cookie session management for [Next.js][1] applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package