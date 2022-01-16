Categories
10 Best Next.js Routing Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
cnr
connected-next-router
A Redux binding for Next.js Router compatible with Next.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nr
next-routes
Universal dynamic routes for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
42K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@sls-next/core
⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
34.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@serverless-stack/nextjs-core
⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nta
next-test-api-route-handler
🚀✨ Confidently unit test your Next.js API routes/handlers in an isolated Next.js-like environment
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
san
storybook-addon-next-router
Addon to use Next.js Router in Storybook
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-page-tester
DOM integration testing for Next.js
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
569
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-drupal
Next.js for Drupal has everything you need to build a next-generation front-end for your Drupal site: SSG, SSR, and ISR, Multi-site, Authentication, Webforms, Search API, I18n and Preview mode (works with JSON:API and GraphQL).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
381
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
next-connect
The TypeScript-ready, minimal router and middleware layer for Next.js, Micro, Vercel, or Node.js http/http2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
933
Weekly Downloads
46.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ng
next-generator
Your Next.js route, model, and page generator. CRUD more quickly.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nam
next-api-middleware
Next.js API Middleware
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-usequerystate
useQueryState hook for Next.js - Like React.useState, but stored in the URL query string
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nr
next-redirects
A small client/server-side redirect utility for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
next-translate-routes
Flexible and translated routes for Next.js without custom server
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
543
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nre
next-routes-extended
Universal dynamic routes for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
437
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@join-com/next-routes-with-locale
Universal dynamic routes for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
336
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@gogaille/storybook-addon-next-router
Addon to use Next.js Router in Storybook
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
enr
enchanted-next-router
🧙♂️ Polished API for Next.js Router
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nex
nextkit
Zero dependency API Toolkit for Next.js. Generate type-safe, error handled Next.js API routes.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
next-shield
The shield that every Next.js project needs.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nrp
next-redirects-preact
A small client/server side redirect utility component for Next.js with Preact
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
next-joi
Validate NEXT.js API Routes with joi
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
800
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nuc
next-use-contextual-routing
Generate contextual routing / modal routes paths for Next.js
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nlr
@luudjanssen/next-locale-router
Updated locale routing functionality for Next.js
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@premieroctet/next-crud
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@pwrdrvr/serverless-nextjs-router
Complementary to the @sls-next/serverless-component (https://github.com/serverless-nextjs/serverless-next.js) allowing Next.js apps to run as Lambda @ Origin for speed and cost improvements.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nur
next-universal-route
Universal Next.js Route
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
soya-next
An opinionated configured Next.js framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rj
routex.js
🔼 Alternative library to manage dynamic routes in Next.js
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nac
next-api-compose
🧬 Simple, dependency free, error aware and powerful utility to compose chain of multiple middleware into one Next.js API Route.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nm
next-micro
A reverse-proxy for composing microservices.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@nx/next-router
A routing library for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
557
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nrp
next-router-provider
Wrapper around the Next.js router that allows for mocking and makes it easier to use routes with parameters.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@trisbee/next-i18n-routes-middleware
A middleware for having fully internationalized URLs in your Next.js apps https://npmjs.com/package/@trisbee/next-i18n-routes-middleware
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nr
next-router
Universal dynamic routes for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
708
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nre
next-router-events
A more powerful Next.js router events API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
659
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@yolkai/next-routes
Universal dynamic routes for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
572
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nrw
next-routes-with-locale
Universal dynamic routes for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
420
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntr
next-typed-routes
Type safe route utilities for Next.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
284
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ucr
use-client-router
A hook that make Next.js router.query and router.pathname available on first-render
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
252
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nup
next-url-prettifier
Url prettifier for Next Framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndr
nextjs-dynamic-routes
[Deprecated] Super simple way to create dynamic routes with Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hn
hygen-next
A hygen package for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nr
nexpress-router
A familiar Express style method router for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pnr
pouchdb-nextjs-router
A next.js API submodule with a CouchDB style REST interface to PouchDB
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nf
next-fun
Inline Server-Side Functions for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nex
nexp
🧙 Express style API routing for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nri
next-routes-i18n
Internationalized routing alternative for NextJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nir
next-i18n-routes
Easy to use universal dynamic routes with i18n for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oaf-next.js-router
An accessible wrapper for Next.js's router.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
