openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Next.js Routing Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

cnr

connected-next-router

A Redux binding for Next.js Router compatible with Next.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nr

next-routes

Universal dynamic routes for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
42K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@sls-next/core

⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
34.1K
Last Commit
7d ago

@serverless-stack/nextjs-core

⚡ Deploy your Next.js apps on AWS Lambda@Edge via Serverless Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
nta

next-test-api-route-handler

🚀✨ Confidently unit test your Next.js API routes/handlers in an isolated Next.js-like environment

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
san

storybook-addon-next-router

Addon to use Next.js Router in Storybook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
2mos ago

next-page-tester

DOM integration testing for Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
569
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
1mo ago

next-drupal

Next.js for Drupal has everything you need to build a next-generation front-end for your Drupal site: SSG, SSR, and ISR, Multi-site, Authentication, Webforms, Search API, I18n and Preview mode (works with JSON:API and GraphQL).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
381
Last Commit
4d ago
nc

next-connect

The TypeScript-ready, minimal router and middleware layer for Next.js, Micro, Vercel, or Node.js http/http2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
933
Weekly Downloads
46.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
ng

next-generator

Your Next.js route, model, and page generator. CRUD more quickly.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
7d ago
nam

next-api-middleware

Next.js API Middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
8d ago

next-usequerystate

useQueryState hook for Next.js - Like React.useState, but stored in the URL query string

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
7d ago
nr

next-redirects

A small client/server-side redirect utility for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
13d ago

next-translate-routes

Flexible and translated routes for Next.js without custom server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
543
Last Commit
1mo ago
nre

next-routes-extended

Universal dynamic routes for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
437
Last Commit
12d ago

@join-com/next-routes-with-locale

Universal dynamic routes for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
336
Last Commit
24d ago

@gogaille/storybook-addon-next-router

Addon to use Next.js Router in Storybook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
enr

enchanted-next-router

🧙‍♂️ Polished API for Next.js Router

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
2mos ago
nex

nextkit

Zero dependency API Toolkit for Next.js. Generate type-safe, error handled Next.js API routes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
16d ago
ns

next-shield

The shield that every Next.js project needs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2mos ago
nrp

next-redirects-preact

A small client/server side redirect utility component for Next.js with Preact

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
10d ago

next-joi

Validate NEXT.js API Routes with joi

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
800
Last Commit
21d ago
nuc

next-use-contextual-routing

Generate contextual routing / modal routes paths for Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
nlr

@luudjanssen/next-locale-router

Updated locale routing functionality for Next.js

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
8mos ago

@premieroctet/next-crud

Full-featured CRUD routes for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
12d ago

@pwrdrvr/serverless-nextjs-router

Complementary to the @sls-next/serverless-component (https://github.com/serverless-nextjs/serverless-next.js) allowing Next.js apps to run as Lambda @ Origin for speed and cost improvements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
15d ago
nur

next-universal-route

Universal Next.js Route

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
14d ago

soya-next

An opinionated configured Next.js framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
9mos ago
rj

routex.js

🔼 Alternative library to manage dynamic routes in Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
9mos ago
nac

next-api-compose

🧬 Simple, dependency free, error aware and powerful utility to compose chain of multiple middleware into one Next.js API Route.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5mos ago
nm

next-micro

A reverse-proxy for composing microservices.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago

@nx/next-router

A routing library for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
557
Last Commit
7mos ago
nrp

next-router-provider

Wrapper around the Next.js router that allows for mocking and makes it easier to use routes with parameters.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit

@trisbee/next-i18n-routes-middleware

A middleware for having fully internationalized URLs in your Next.js apps https://npmjs.com/package/@trisbee/next-i18n-routes-middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
22d ago
nr

next-router

Universal dynamic routes for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
708
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nre

next-router-events

A more powerful Next.js router events API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
659
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@yolkai/next-routes

Universal dynamic routes for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
572
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nrw

next-routes-with-locale

Universal dynamic routes for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
420
Last Commit
1yr ago
ntr

next-typed-routes

Type safe route utilities for Next.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
284
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ucr

use-client-router

A hook that make Next.js router.query and router.pathname available on first-render

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
252
Last Commit
1yr ago
nup

next-url-prettifier

Url prettifier for Next Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ndr

nextjs-dynamic-routes

[Deprecated] Super simple way to create dynamic routes with Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
230
Last Commit
1yr ago
hn

hygen-next

A hygen package for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
nr

nexpress-router

A familiar Express style method router for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
pnr

pouchdb-nextjs-router

A next.js API submodule with a CouchDB style REST interface to PouchDB

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
nf

next-fun

Inline Server-Side Functions for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7mos ago
nex

nexp

🧙 Express style API routing for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
nri

next-routes-i18n

Internationalized routing alternative for NextJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
1yr ago
nir

next-i18n-routes

Easy to use universal dynamic routes with i18n for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2yrs ago

oaf-next.js-router

An accessible wrapper for Next.js's router.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
1yr ago