4 Best Next.js Progressive Web App Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
np
next-pwa
Zero config PWA plugin for Next.js, with workbox 🧰
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
92.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cnp
create-next-pwa
⚡️ Set up Next.js Progressive Web App with `npx create-next-pwa`
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nw
next-workbox
Next.js plugin for workbox.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nnp
now-next-pwa
now builder for Next.js with PWA
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
