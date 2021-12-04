openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Next.js Progressive Web App Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

np

next-pwa

Zero config PWA plugin for Next.js, with workbox 🧰

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
92.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
cnp

create-next-pwa

⚡️ Set up Next.js Progressive Web App with `npx create-next-pwa`

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
7mos ago
nw

next-workbox

Next.js plugin for workbox.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nnp

now-next-pwa

now builder for Next.js with PWA

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago