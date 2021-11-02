Categories
6 Best Next.js Progress Bar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
np
nextjs-progressbar
A simple Next.js progressbar component using NProgress.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
316
Weekly Downloads
36.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
np
@aldabil/next-progress
Zero-dependency progress bar/skeleton for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
345
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nne
next-nprogress-emotion
Theme aware NProgress component to use in Next.js apps using Emotion or ThemeUI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
618
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nn
next-nprogress
Next.js HOC to integrate NProgress inside your app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
149
Weekly Downloads
475
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsn
next-styled-nprogress
Add NProgress loader between pages in your Next.js App
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nn
@os-team/next-nprogress
Slim progress bar for Next.js applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
