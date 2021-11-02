openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best Next.js Progress Bar Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

np

nextjs-progressbar

A simple Next.js progressbar component using NProgress.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
316
Weekly Downloads
36.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
np

@aldabil/next-progress

Zero-dependency progress bar/skeleton for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
345
Last Commit
5mos ago
nne

next-nprogress-emotion

Theme aware NProgress component to use in Next.js apps using Emotion or ThemeUI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
618
Last Commit
1yr ago
nn

next-nprogress

Next.js HOC to integrate NProgress inside your app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
149
Weekly Downloads
475
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nsn

next-styled-nprogress

Add NProgress loader between pages in your Next.js App

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nn

@os-team/next-nprogress

Slim progress bar for Next.js applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit