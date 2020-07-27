openbase logo
Best Next.js Profiling Library

next-plugin-profiler

Enable the React Profiler during a production build in your Next.js project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
2yrs ago