openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Next.js OAuth Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

na

next-auth

Authentication for Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
14
Top Feedback
5Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use

@auth0/nextjs-auth0

Next.js SDK for signing in with Auth0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
187K
Last Commit
24d ago