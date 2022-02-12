Categories
Best Next.js OAuth Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
next-auth
Authentication for Next.js
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.1
14
Top Feedback
5
Highly Customizable
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
@auth0/nextjs-auth0
Next.js SDK for signing in with Auth0
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
187K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
Not Tree-Shakeable
