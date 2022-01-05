Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Next.js Mocking Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nrm
next-router-mock
Mock implementation of the Next.js Router
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
48.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nma
nextjs-mock-app
A typed mock NextJS app for use with testing suites like Jest.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package