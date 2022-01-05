openbase logo
Best Next.js Mocking Libraries

next-router-mock

Mock implementation of the Next.js Router

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
48.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nextjs-mock-app

A typed mock NextJS app for use with testing suites like Jest.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago