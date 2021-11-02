openbase logo
Best Next.js Minifiers Libraries

noc

next-optimized-classnames

Reduce all CSS classes produced by CSS modules to the smallest form possible

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
432
Last Commit
3mos ago
nbm

next-babel-minify

Next.js plugin to replace UglifyJS for BabelMinify

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
254
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cr

coral-reef

A Next.js Setup with so many features out of the 📦

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago