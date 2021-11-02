Categories
Best Next.js Minifiers Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
noc
next-optimized-classnames
Reduce all CSS classes produced by CSS modules to the smallest form possible
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
432
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbm
next-babel-minify
Next.js plugin to replace UglifyJS for BabelMinify
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
254
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cr
coral-reef
A Next.js Setup with so many features out of the 📦
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
