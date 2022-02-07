openbase logo
Best Next.js Mathematics Library

mnj

mnjs

MATH NODE JS (MNJS): A tiny math library for node.js & JavaScript on browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant