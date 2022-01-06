Categories
Best Next.js Logging Libraries
nl
next-logger
JSON logging patcher for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nb
next-bunyan
Use bunyan logger on server and client side in Next.js project
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
374
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nrl
next-redux-logger
This middleware is intended to observe the dispatches of actions in Next.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
