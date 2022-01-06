openbase logo
Best Next.js Logging Libraries

nl

next-logger

JSON logging patcher for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
11.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nb

next-bunyan

Use bunyan logger on server and client side in Next.js project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
374
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nrl

next-redux-logger

This middleware is intended to observe the dispatches of actions in Next.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit