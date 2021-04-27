openbase logo
Best Next.js localStorage Libraries

next-persist

Bridging the gap between client-side persistence and server-side rendering.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
10mos ago
per

persist4browser

A library that helps you with saving and reading your state in browser, into localStorage. So if the page is refreshed, you still can persist your state. It could be used on its own or inside SPA frameworks like React.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago