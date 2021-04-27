Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Next.js localStorage Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
next-persist
Bridging the gap between client-side persistence and server-side rendering.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
per
persist4browser
A library that helps you with saving and reading your state in browser, into localStorage. So if the page is refreshed, you still can persist your state. It could be used on its own or inside SPA frameworks like React.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package