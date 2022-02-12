Categories
10 Best Next.js Internationalization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
ni
next-i18next
The easiest way to translate your NextJs apps.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
158K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
next-translate
Next.js plugin + i18n API for Next.js 🌍 - Load page translations and use them in an easy way!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
49.6K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ni
next-intl
A minimal, but complete solution for internationalization in Next.js apps. 🌐
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
next-multilingual
An opinionated end-to-end solution for Next.js applications that requires multiple languages.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
19hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ni1
ni18n
Simple and powerful i18next integration for next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
291
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
next-rosetta
Next.js + Rosetta + TypeScript with native i18n support | Lightweight, simple, easy to integrate, no custom server required and efficient because will only download the locale you need.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
565
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nzi
next-zero-intl
Zero hassle internationalization for your next.js apps. It's only under 2kb while letting you choose from more than 100+ locales.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nei
next-export-i18n
Internationalize (18n) next.js with true support for next export
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
644
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@moxy/next-intl
Library to integrate react-intl with Next.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
288
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@zyda/next-localization
Localization for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
18.4KB
Not Tree-Shakeable
nir
next-i18n-rewrites
Next.js utility to generate i18n pages according to custom rewrites rules.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
soya-next
An opinionated configured Next.js framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@trisbee/next-i18n-routes-middleware
A middleware for having fully internationalized URLs in your Next.js apps https://npmjs.com/package/@trisbee/next-i18n-routes-middleware
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
use-next-intl-format
Super lightweight and zero-dependencies React Hook for creating memoized native instances of Intl for Next.js i18n
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
next-ntms
Turn your Notion into a powerful, collaborative and automatic Translation Management System for your Next.js app.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ina
@lightspeed/i18n-next-app
React i18next Next.js app bindings
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
327
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nr
next-roots
Next.js utility to generate i18n pages according to custom rewrites rules.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nri
next-routes-i18n
Internationalized routing alternative for NextJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nir
next-i18n-routes
Easy to use universal dynamic routes with i18n for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntms
A dead simple way to add i18n to your Next.js app using the Notion API and Deepl
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
li
lets-i18n
easy i18n for next.js and react apps 🌎
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ni
next10-intl
A simple i18n solution for next.js 10+ based on react-intl that doesn't force you to include all your messages in your main bundle
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
