10 Best Next.js Internationalization Libraries

next-i18next

The easiest way to translate your NextJs apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
158K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
next-translate

Next.js plugin + i18n API for Next.js 🌍 - Load page translations and use them in an easy way!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
49.6K
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
next-intl

A minimal, but complete solution for internationalization in Next.js apps. 🌐

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

next-multilingual

An opinionated end-to-end solution for Next.js applications that requires multiple languages.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
19hrs ago
ni18n

Simple and powerful i18next integration for next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
291
Last Commit
1mo ago

next-rosetta

Next.js + Rosetta + TypeScript with native i18n support | Lightweight, simple, easy to integrate, no custom server required and efficient because will only download the locale you need.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
565
Last Commit
1mo ago
next-zero-intl

Zero hassle internationalization for your next.js apps. It's only under 2kb while letting you choose from more than 100+ locales.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
11d ago
next-export-i18n

Internationalize (18n) next.js with true support for next export

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
644
Last Commit
13d ago

@moxy/next-intl

Library to integrate react-intl with Next.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
288
Last Commit
4mos ago

@zyda/next-localization

Localization for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
9mos ago
next-i18n-rewrites

Next.js utility to generate i18n pages according to custom rewrites rules.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
8mos ago

soya-next

An opinionated configured Next.js framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
9mos ago

@trisbee/next-i18n-routes-middleware

A middleware for having fully internationalized URLs in your Next.js apps https://npmjs.com/package/@trisbee/next-i18n-routes-middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
22d ago

use-next-intl-format

Super lightweight and zero-dependencies React Hook for creating memoized native instances of Intl for Next.js i18n

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
8mos ago

next-ntms

Turn your Notion into a powerful, collaborative and automatic Translation Management System for your Next.js app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
8mos ago
@lightspeed/i18n-next-app

React i18next Next.js app bindings

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
327
Last Commit
next-roots

Next.js utility to generate i18n pages according to custom rewrites rules.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
next-routes-i18n

Internationalized routing alternative for NextJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
97
Last Commit
1yr ago
next-i18n-routes

Easy to use universal dynamic routes with i18n for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2yrs ago

A dead simple way to add i18n to your Next.js app using the Notion API and Deepl

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
8mos ago
lets-i18n

easy i18n for next.js and react apps 🌎

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
next10-intl

A simple i18n solution for next.js 10+ based on react-intl that doesn't force you to include all your messages in your main bundle

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit