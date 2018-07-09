openbase logo
6 Best Next.js Hot Reload Libraries

extracted-loader

It reloads extracted stylesheets extracted with ExtractTextPlugin

MIT
GitHub Stars
66
4yrs ago

next-prisma-plugin

Next.js plugin to enable hot reloading of the Prisma Client

MIT
GitHub Stars
18
1yr ago
next-prisma-plugin-webpack5

Next.js plugin to enable hot reloading of the Prisma Client

MIT
GitHub Stars
0
1yr ago
ran-boilerplate

⚡ RAN! React . GraphQL . Next.js Toolkit ⚡ - SEO-Ready, Production-Ready, SSR, Hot-Reload, CSS-in-JS, Caching, CLI commands and more...

MIT
GitHub Stars
2.1K
1yr ago
next-hot-loader

React Hot Loader meets Next.js once again

MIT
GitHub Stars
7
2yrs ago
next-plugin-hot-loader

React Hot Loader meets Next.js once again

MIT
GitHub Stars
7
2yrs ago