6 Best Next.js Hot Reload Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
el
extracted-loader
It reloads extracted stylesheets extracted with ExtractTextPlugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
127K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-prisma-plugin
Next.js plugin to enable hot reloading of the Prisma Client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npp
next-prisma-plugin-webpack5
Next.js plugin to enable hot reloading of the Prisma Client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rb
ran-boilerplate
⚡ RAN! React . GraphQL . Next.js Toolkit ⚡ - SEO-Ready, Production-Ready, SSR, Hot-Reload, CSS-in-JS, Caching, CLI commands and more...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nhl
next-hot-loader
React Hot Loader meets Next.js once again
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nph
next-plugin-hot-loader
React Hot Loader meets Next.js once again
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
