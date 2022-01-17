Categories
10 Best Next.js GraphQL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
na
next-apollo
React higher-order component for integrating Apollo Client with Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
471
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
relay-nextjs
⚡️ Relay Hooks integration for Next.js apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngr
next-graphql-react
A graphql-react integration for Next.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nrb
next-relay-bridge
Middleware to simplify using Next.js with the Relay GraphQL client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npg
next-plugin-graphql
Next plugin for .graphql and .gql files using graphql-tag
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntg
next-type-graphql
Apollo TypeGraphQL micro server for Next.js api routes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npg
next-plugin-graphql-let
Automatically configures webpack for graphql-let usage in Next.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-graphql
Super simple GraphQL support for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npm
next-plugin-mini-graphql
Provides Next.js support for `.graphql` files using `graphql-mini-transforms`
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngs
next-graphql-static-export
A minimal package which provides the functionality required to perform a static HTML export of dynamic pages from Next.js when using GraphQL as a data source
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpn
graffiti-plugin-next
Minimalistic GraphQL framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsq
graphql-schema-query
[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/graphql-schema-query.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/graphql-schema-query) [![bundlephobia](https://badgen.net/bundlephobia/minzip/graphql-schema-query)](https://bundlephobia.com/result?p=graphql-schema-query) [![li
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
next-markdown-graphql
This is a tool to integrate markdown content into graphql to be used with next.js framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
