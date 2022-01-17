openbase logo
10 Best Next.js GraphQL Libraries

next-apollo

React higher-order component for integrating Apollo Client with Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
471
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

relay-nextjs

⚡️ Relay Hooks integration for Next.js apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
14d ago
ngr

next-graphql-react

A graphql-react integration for Next.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
495
Last Commit
1mo ago
nrb

next-relay-bridge

Middleware to simplify using Next.js with the Relay GraphQL client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3mos ago
npg

next-plugin-graphql

Next plugin for .graphql and .gql files using graphql-tag

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ntg

next-type-graphql

Apollo TypeGraphQL micro server for Next.js api routes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
npg

next-plugin-graphql-let

Automatically configures webpack for graphql-let usage in Next.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
8mos ago

next-graphql

Super simple GraphQL support for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
1yr ago
npm

next-plugin-mini-graphql

Provides Next.js support for `.graphql` files using `graphql-mini-transforms`

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ngs

next-graphql-static-export

A minimal package which provides the functionality required to perform a static HTML export of dynamic pages from Next.js when using GraphQL as a data source

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
gpn

graffiti-plugin-next

Minimalistic GraphQL framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
gsq

graphql-schema-query

[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/graphql-schema-query.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/graphql-schema-query) [![bundlephobia](https://badgen.net/bundlephobia/minzip/graphql-schema-query)](https://bundlephobia.com/result?p=graphql-schema-query) [![li

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago

next-markdown-graphql

This is a tool to integrate markdown content into graphql to be used with next.js framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago