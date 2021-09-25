Categories
Best Next.js Forms Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
nw
@biomedit/next-widgets
Commonly used widgets, building blocks for forms, table components and utilities for Next.js.
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
380
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@userfront/nextjs
Next.js binding for Userfront
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
