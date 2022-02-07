Categories
4 Best Next.js Firebase API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
next-firebase-auth
Simple Firebase authentication for all Next.js rendering strategies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
631
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@next-auth/firebase-adapter
next-auth adapters that are maintained by the community to support any database.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
479
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nfh
next-firebase-hosting-rewrites
Ensure that firebase.json contains the appropriate hosting rewrites for NextJS dynamic routes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ntf
next-to-firebase
Next.js + Firebase
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
