4 Best Next.js Firebase API Libraries

next-firebase-auth

Simple Firebase authentication for all Next.js rendering strategies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
631
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
7d ago

@next-auth/firebase-adapter

next-auth adapters that are maintained by the community to support any database.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
479
Last Commit
9d ago
nfh

next-firebase-hosting-rewrites

Ensure that firebase.json contains the appropriate hosting rewrites for NextJS dynamic routes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
9mos ago
ntf

next-to-firebase

Next.js + Firebase

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago