6 Best Next.js Design System Libraries

@47ng/chakra-next

Opinionated design system for React, based on Chakra UI + Next.js, written in TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
7mos ago

@virtualcollector/design-system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
ds

@checkok/design-system

This is a [Next.js](https://nextjs.org/) project bootstrapped with [`create-next-app`](https://github.com/vercel/next.js/tree/canary/packages/create-next-app).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
sto

@cloudey/storm

Design system and component library for use with Next.js/React. Includes theme primitives, a colour system, base components (Box, Flex), and some useful utilities.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit

@chiffre/design-system

Shared UI elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
ds

@zapier-labs/design-system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit