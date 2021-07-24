Categories
6 Best Next.js Design System Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@47ng/chakra-next
Opinionated design system for React, based on Chakra UI + Next.js, written in TypeScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@virtualcollector/design-system
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ds
@checkok/design-system
This is a [Next.js](https://nextjs.org/) project bootstrapped with [`create-next-app`](https://github.com/vercel/next.js/tree/canary/packages/create-next-app).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sto
@cloudey/storm
Design system and component library for use with Next.js/React. Includes theme primitives, a colour system, base components (Box, Flex), and some useful utilities.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@chiffre/design-system
Shared UI elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ds
@zapier-labs/design-system
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
