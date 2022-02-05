Categories
8 Best Next.js Decorators Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@storyofams/next-api-decorators
Collection of decorators to create typed Next.js API routes, with easy request validation and transformation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsc
next-server-context
A Next.js App or page decorator, React context object, and React hook to access Node.js HTTP server context when rendering components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
726
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
san
storybook-addon-next-auth0
Managed userProvider decorator for nextjs-auth0
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
708
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nga
next-github-auth
Components and decorators for using Github authentication with Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
connect-initial-props
A decorator for Next.js and React-Redux apps to connect `getInitialProps` to `state` and `dispatch`
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
npe
next-page-environment
A decorator that injects server side values across Next.js pages
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
npd
next-page-decorator-invariant
A decorator that warns developers about incorrect usage of Next.js page decorators
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nd
@za-utils/next-decorators
NextJS Decorators for TypeScript
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
