8 Best Next.js Decorators Libraries

@storyofams/next-api-decorators

Collection of decorators to create typed Next.js API routes, with easy request validation and transformation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
9d ago
nsc

next-server-context

A Next.js App or page decorator, React context object, and React hook to access Node.js HTTP server context when rendering components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
726
Last Commit
2mos ago
storybook-addon-next-auth0

Managed userProvider decorator for nextjs-auth0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
708
Last Commit
next-github-auth

Components and decorators for using Github authentication with Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
5yrs ago

connect-initial-props

A decorator for Next.js and React-Redux apps to connect `getInitialProps` to `state` and `dispatch`

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2yrs ago
next-page-environment

A decorator that injects server side values across Next.js pages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
next-page-decorator-invariant

A decorator that warns developers about incorrect usage of Next.js page decorators

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
@za-utils/next-decorators

NextJS Decorators for TypeScript

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago