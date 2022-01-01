openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Next.js Data Validation Library

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ny

next-yup

> Simple validation for [Next.js](https://nextjs.org) API routes using [Yup](https://github.com/jquense/yup)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit