Best Next.js CSS Processor Libraries

next-purgecss

nextjs + purgecss for smaller css bundles

next-optimized-classnames

Reduce all CSS classes produced by CSS modules to the smallest form possible

next-atomic-css

Next.js plugin for optimizing css

