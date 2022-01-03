openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

8 Best Next.js CSS-in-JS Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rea

@stitches/react

CSS-in-JS with near-zero runtime, SSR, multi-variant support, and a best-in-class developer experience.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
71K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nl

next-linaria

Linaria support for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
cna

create-nextify-app

⚡ React apps using Next.js and Emotion.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2mos ago

next-plugin-twstyled

⚡ Blazing fast full-featured Tailwind CSS + CSS in JS Compiler

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
1yr ago

next-treat

🍬 Themeable, statically extracted CSS‑in‑JS with near‑zero runtime.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
10mos ago
sx

@adeira/sx

Atomic CSS-in-JS (not only) for Next.js applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
940
Last Commit
nes

@cprecioso/next-emotion-ssr

Advanced Emotion SSR for Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
7mos ago
nl

@biowaffeln/next-linaria

Linaria@3 configuration for Next.js projects. Fixes an [issue with global styles](https://github.com/callstack/linaria/issues/724#issuecomment-775643517), credit goes to @cdebutton.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago