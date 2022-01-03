Categories
8 Best Next.js CSS-in-JS Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rea
@stitches/react
CSS-in-JS with near-zero runtime, SSR, multi-variant support, and a best-in-class developer experience.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
71K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nl
next-linaria
Linaria support for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cna
create-nextify-app
⚡ React apps using Next.js and Emotion.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-plugin-twstyled
⚡ Blazing fast full-featured Tailwind CSS + CSS in JS Compiler
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
next-treat
🍬 Themeable, statically extracted CSS‑in‑JS with near‑zero runtime.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sx
@adeira/sx
Atomic CSS-in-JS (not only) for Next.js applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
940
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nes
@cprecioso/next-emotion-ssr
Advanced Emotion SSR for Next.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nl
@biowaffeln/next-linaria
Linaria@3 configuration for Next.js projects. Fixes an [issue with global styles](https://github.com/callstack/linaria/issues/724#issuecomment-775643517), credit goes to @cdebutton.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package