Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Next.js Cookies Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
noo
nookies
🍪 A set of cookie helpers for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
nc
next-cookies
Tiny little function for getting cookies on both client & server with next.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nc
next-cookie
Cookie serializer and deserializer library for next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nrc
next-redux-cookie-wrapper
Sync a subset of your Redux state with cookies in Next.js 🍪 ✨
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cn
cookies-next
Getting, setting and removing cookies on both client and server with next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nnp
next-nookies-persist
🍪 ⚓ Next.js persist cookie data with hooks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nuc
next-universal-cookie
🍪 Provides a way to read, set and destroy a cookie for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
357
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
soya-next
An opinionated configured Next.js framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scc
simple-cookie-client
Simple and isomorphic cookie api, with support for hybrid client-side and server-side rendering applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eh
env-hoc
Provides a universal HOC (higher-order component) for React and populates the component props with an env property, which gives access to cookies, language(s), userAgent and other variables on server-side and client-side in a standardized way.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aan
amplify-auth-next-storage
Isomorphic cookie storage for Next.js apps using @aws-amplify/auth
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aan
amplify-auth-next-cookie-storage
Isomorphic cookie storage for Next.js apps using @aws-amplify/auth
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
na
next-authentication
Authentication & Authorization library for the Next.js framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nc
@jswork/next-cookie
A simple, lightweight JavaScript API for handling browser cookies for next.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsa
next-simple-auth
Simple cookie authentication system for Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package