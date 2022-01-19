openbase logo
10 Best Next.js Cookies Libraries

noo

nookies

🍪 A set of cookie helpers for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
nc

next-cookies

Tiny little function for getting cookies on both client & server with next.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
79.7K
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nc

next-cookie

Cookie serializer and deserializer library for next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
nrc

next-redux-cookie-wrapper

Sync a subset of your Redux state with cookies in Next.js 🍪 ✨

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
cn

cookies-next

Getting, setting and removing cookies on both client and server with next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
8d ago
nnp

next-nookies-persist

🍪 ⚓ Next.js persist cookie data with hooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6mos ago
nuc

next-universal-cookie

🍪 Provides a way to read, set and destroy a cookie for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
357
Last Commit
5mos ago

soya-next

An opinionated configured Next.js framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
163
Last Commit
9mos ago
scc

simple-cookie-client

Simple and isomorphic cookie api, with support for hybrid client-side and server-side rendering applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
8mos ago
eh

env-hoc

Provides a universal HOC (higher-order component) for React and populates the component props with an env property, which gives access to cookies, language(s), userAgent and other variables on server-side and client-side in a standardized way.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aan

amplify-auth-next-storage

Isomorphic cookie storage for Next.js apps using @aws-amplify/auth

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
2yrs ago
aan

amplify-auth-next-cookie-storage

Isomorphic cookie storage for Next.js apps using @aws-amplify/auth

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
2yrs ago
na

next-authentication

Authentication & Authorization library for the Next.js framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
nc

@jswork/next-cookie

A simple, lightweight JavaScript API for handling browser cookies for next.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
nsa

next-simple-auth

Simple cookie authentication system for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago