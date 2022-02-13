openbase logo
9 Best Next.js Component Library Libraries

@leight-core/leight

Leight is a Javascript library helper for Next.js and Ant Design.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
21hrs ago

swingset

drop-in component library for next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@storyofams/react-ui

Collection of UI components build to create a production grade front-end experience with React & Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
23d ago
dau

device-agnostic-ui

Device agnostic styles, components and hooks for React and Next.js apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
3mos ago

@apmg/titan

A number of React components that can be used as a starting point to create APM websites

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1mo ago
lc

lollipop-components

React component library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
th

tailwind-hype

Hype up your tailwind projects with minimal UI components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
oct

@hashicorp/octavo

drop-in component library and documentation pages for next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
sto

@cloudey/storm

Design system and component library for use with Next.js/React. Includes theme primitives, a colour system, base components (Box, Flex), and some useful utilities.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit