9 Best Next.js Component Library Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@leight-core/leight
Leight is a Javascript library helper for Next.js and Ant Design.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
21hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
swingset
drop-in component library for next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@storyofams/react-ui
Collection of UI components build to create a production grade front-end experience with React & Next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dau
device-agnostic-ui
Device agnostic styles, components and hooks for React and Next.js apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@apmg/titan
A number of React components that can be used as a starting point to create APM websites
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lc
lollipop-components
React component library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
th
tailwind-hype
Hype up your tailwind projects with minimal UI components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
oct
@hashicorp/octavo
drop-in component library and documentation pages for next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sto
@cloudey/storm
Design system and component library for use with Next.js/React. Includes theme primitives, a colour system, base components (Box, Flex), and some useful utilities.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
