5 Best Next.js CMS Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@faustjs/next
Faust.js - The Headless WordPress Framework
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
313
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@wpengine/headless-next
Faust.js - The Headless WordPress Framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gmm
graphcms-markdown-migrator
A CLI tool to automate the migration from markdown files to graphcms (useful for gatsby blogs for example and everything else)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dpn
datocms-plugin-nextjs-preview
Plugin that provides links to preview content in Next.js
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
338
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dw
dialogue-wise
A lightweight library that allows to easily call the Dialogue Wise Api.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
