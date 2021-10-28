openbase logo
6 Best Next.js CLI Libraries

cns

create-next-stack

Create Next Stack is a website and CLI tool used to easily set up the boilerplate of new Next.js apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago
rc

reexjs-cli

An interactive CLI automation tool 🛠️ for creating react.js and next.js projects most fast and efficiently. ⚛️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4mos ago
pc

@hashicorp/platform-cli

CLI for code generation, linting, formatting, etc for HashiCorp next.js websites

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
nbc

next-boilerplate-cli

https://www.npmjs.com/package/next-boilerplate-cli

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
9mos ago
nab

next-app-boilerplate

Create a NextJS app template, with Jest, Typescript and a few other packages configured

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
nmp

next-modal-pages-loader

An automatic dynamic page loader for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10mos ago