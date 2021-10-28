Categories
6 Best Next.js CLI Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cns
create-next-stack
Create Next Stack is a website and CLI tool used to easily set up the boilerplate of new Next.js apps.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rc
reexjs-cli
An interactive CLI automation tool 🛠️ for creating react.js and next.js projects most fast and efficiently. ⚛️
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pc
@hashicorp/platform-cli
CLI for code generation, linting, formatting, etc for HashiCorp next.js websites
MPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nbc
next-boilerplate-cli
https://www.npmjs.com/package/next-boilerplate-cli
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nab
next-app-boilerplate
Create a NextJS app template, with Jest, Typescript and a few other packages configured
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmp
next-modal-pages-loader
An automatic dynamic page loader for Next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
