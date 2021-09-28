openbase logo
Best Next.js Captcha Library

next-hcaptcha

🤖 Robust, dependency free and highly configurable solution for guarding Next.js API Routes through higher order function with HCaptcha

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
5mos ago