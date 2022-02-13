openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best Next.js Bundle Analysis Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@next/bundle-analyzer

The React Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
81.3K
Weekly Downloads
483K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned

next-plugin-bundle-stats

Analyze webpack stats(bundle size, assets, modules, packages) and compare the results between different builds.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
7d ago

nextjs-bundle-analysis

A github action that provides detailed bundle analysis on PRs for next.js apps

GPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
nba

next-bundle-analyzer

NextJS version of Webpack Bundle Analyzer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
19d ago

@carforyou/next-page-bundlesize

📦 Page-level bundle size limits for next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
11hrs ago
bun

bundle

This package has moved to [here](https://www.npmjs.com/package/neutron).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.9K
Last Commit