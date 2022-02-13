Categories
6 Best Next.js Bundle Analysis Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@next/bundle-analyzer
The React Framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
81.3K
Weekly Downloads
483K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
next-plugin-bundle-stats
Analyze webpack stats(bundle size, assets, modules, packages) and compare the results between different builds.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nextjs-bundle-analysis
A github action that provides detailed bundle analysis on PRs for next.js apps
GPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nba
next-bundle-analyzer
NextJS version of Webpack Bundle Analyzer.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@carforyou/next-page-bundlesize
📦 Page-level bundle size limits for next.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
11hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bun
bundle
This package has moved to [here](https://www.npmjs.com/package/neutron).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
