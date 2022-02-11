openbase logo
Best Next.js Build Libraries

@nrwl/next

Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System

10.7K
56.7K
3d ago

@netlify/plugin-nextjs

A build plugin to integrate Next.js seamlessly with Netlify

326
40.5K
3d ago
destack

Page builder based on Next.js 🅧, Tailwind CSS 🍃 & Grapes.js 🍇. Zero-config deployment to Vercel 🚀. Now also supports React!

396
74
8d ago