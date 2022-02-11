Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Next.js Build Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@nrwl/next
Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
56.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@netlify/plugin-nextjs
A build plugin to integrate Next.js seamlessly with Netlify
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
40.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
des
destack
Page builder based on Next.js 🅧, Tailwind CSS 🍃 & Grapes.js 🍇. Zero-config deployment to Vercel 🚀. Now also supports React!
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
396
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package