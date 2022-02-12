openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Next.js Authentication Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

na

next-auth

Authentication for Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.1/ 5
14
Top Feedback
5Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use

@auth0/nextjs-auth0

Next.js SDK for signing in with Auth0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
187K
Last Commit
24d ago

next-firebase-auth

Simple Firebase authentication for all Next.js rendering strategies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
631
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
ca

coda-auth

Authentication for Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2d ago
nba

nextjs-basic-auth

Simple Basic Auth implemention for Next.js applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
7mos ago
jna

jwt-next-auth

This is for next.js app to be used as jwt authratzation

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
9mos ago

@phntms/next-basic-auth

Lightweight middleware to add basic-auth protection onto your Next.js site.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5mos ago
nac

next-auth0-components

Components for adding Auth0 to a Next.js app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
5yrs ago
na

@lightspeed/next-auth

Auth integration with Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
nia

next-iron-auth

Auth for Next.js using Next Iron Session, inspired by Next-Auth

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
na

next-authentication

Authentication & Authorization library for the Next.js framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
ng

next-guardian

An authentication library for Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
nsa

next-simple-auth

Simple cookie authentication system for Next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago