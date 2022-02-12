Categories
10 Best Next.js Authentication Libraries
next-auth
Authentication for Next.js
ISC
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
120K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.1
/ 5
14
5
Highly Customizable
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
@auth0/nextjs-auth0
Next.js SDK for signing in with Auth0
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
187K
Last Commit
24d ago
next-firebase-auth
Simple Firebase authentication for all Next.js rendering strategies
MIT
GitHub Stars
631
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
7d ago
coda-auth
Authentication for Next.js
ISC
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2d ago
nextjs-basic-auth
Simple Basic Auth implemention for Next.js applications.
MIT
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
7mos ago
jwt-next-auth
This is for next.js app to be used as jwt authratzation
ISC
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
9mos ago
@phntms/next-basic-auth
Lightweight middleware to add basic-auth protection onto your Next.js site.
MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5mos ago
next-auth0-components
Components for adding Auth0 to a Next.js app.
MIT
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
5yrs ago
@lightspeed/next-auth
Auth integration with Next.js
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
next-iron-auth
Auth for Next.js using Next Iron Session, inspired by Next-Auth
MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
next-authentication
Authentication & Authorization library for the Next.js framework
MIT
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
next-guardian
An authentication library for Next.js
ISC
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
next-simple-auth
Simple cookie authentication system for Next.js
MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
